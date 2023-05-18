Early Runs Push Northeastern Past College of Charleston Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Northeastern scored four runs in the first inning and pushed across tallies in their first four at-bats for a 9-2 win over the College of Charleston in the series opener from Friedman Diamond.

Leading Off

Final Score: Northeastern 9, Charleston 2

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (33-19, 17-11 CAA), Northeastern (40-11, 19-9 CAA)

How It Happened

Northeastern scratched across four runs on just two hits in the first inning.

The Huskies would score two more in the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth holding a 9-0 lead through four complete.

Charleston got on the board in the sixth behind a two-run single to right field by Luke Wood cutting it to 9-2. Wood collected RBI’s 45 and 46 on the season with the base-knock.

Notes

Bobby Alexander worked a career-best four innings of relief allowing just one hit and striking out three to keep the Huskies’ offense quiet from the fifth inning on.

Ty Good struck out a pair Thursday setting a new single-season record for the senior Rock Hill native at 89.

Trotter Harlan extended his on-base streak with a hit in the fourth.

Luke Wood had multiple RBI for the 11th time this season while Joseph Mershon collected his 10th multi-hit game finishing 2-for-3.

Up Next Charleston and Northeastern meet up for game two of the series Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.