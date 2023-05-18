Early Runs Push Northeastern Past College of Charleston Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Northeastern scored four runs in the first inning and pushed across tallies in their first four at-bats for a 9-2 win over the College of Charleston in the series opener from Friedman Diamond.
Leading Off
Final Score: Northeastern 9, Charleston 2
Location: Patriots Point
Records: Charleston (33-19, 17-11 CAA), Northeastern (40-11, 19-9 CAA)
How It Happened
- Northeastern scratched across four runs on just two hits in the first inning.
- The Huskies would score two more in the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth holding a 9-0 lead through four complete.
- Charleston got on the board in the sixth behind a two-run single to right field by Luke Wood cutting it to 9-2. Wood collected RBI’s 45 and 46 on the season with the base-knock.
Notes
- Bobby Alexander worked a career-best four innings of relief allowing just one hit and striking out three to keep the Huskies’ offense quiet from the fifth inning on.
- Ty Good struck out a pair Thursday setting a new single-season record for the senior Rock Hill native at 89.
- Trotter Harlan extended his on-base streak with a hit in the fourth.
- Luke Wood had multiple RBI for the 11th time this season while Joseph Mershon collected his 10th multi-hit game finishing 2-for-3.
Up Next Charleston and Northeastern meet up for game two of the series Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.
