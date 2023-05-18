FIRST ALERT: Crash with serious injury closes Maybank Highway

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are responding to a crash involving a vehicle that went off the road and struck a tree.

The sheriff’s office says Maybank Highway is closed near Sailfish Drive. The crash happened at approximately 12:30 p.m.

“Deputies are expected to remain on scene for an extended time,” the sheriff’s office said on its Twitter account.

Drivers are urged to use alternative routes.

