FIRST ALERT: Front to keep heavy rain and localized flooding in the forecast today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front has stalled near the area. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure is forecast to develop along the front later today. This means that showers and storms are likely at any point in the day. Strong northeast winds will also be with us and the threat of rip currents is high. An additional 1 to 4 inches of rain can’t be ruled out through tonight with locally higher amounts. Localized flooding is possible, especially during this evening’s high tide (around 8:00 pm). With the clouds and activity, temperatures will be steady in the upper 60s to low 70s. The system will move offshore on Friday. We will likely start out the day with a few showers and will become partly cloudy later in the day. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Another cold front will approach the Lowcountry over the weekend, which will keep showers and storms in the forecast each day. Highs over the weekend will be in the 80s. We stay unsettled early next week with highs near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Rain, Heavy at Times. Breezy. High 73, Low 62.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 78, Low 63.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 66.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 67.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 81, Low 65.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.