SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

High school students to pay $7,000 for vandalism after senior prank

What may have started as senior prank is resulting in dozens of students working off damage done to William Monroe High School.
By Dryden Quigley and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - Dozens of high school students in Virginia are paying a hefty price for a senior prank after the cleanup costs reportedly amounted to about $7,000.

What was meant to be a harmless senior prank at William Monroe High School in Greene County ended up costing everyone involved.

The school’s principal, Katie Brunelle, said her phone rang with news about vandalism at the high school before dawn last Friday after the students got inside the school Thursday night.

“When the word got out, the messages got very twisted very fast,” she told WVIR.

The students reportedly got into the school using a teacher’s key. How they obtained the key is still being investigated.

After the prank was pulled, school officials said cleaning up the mess led to a cost of $7,000. The school also canceled classes on Friday.

“We had streamers, toilet paper, laundry detergent, glitter, some paint, just all over the building,” Brunelle said. “I think the situation in its entirety became overwhelming.”

Each student allegedly involved in the prank will have to pay their share of the damages and complete 15 hours of community service before graduating this weekend, with some students facing additional consequences.

Authorities said that, although the students will face “restitution and community service,” no criminal charges would be brought against them at this time.

“We want to make sure that we drive home that there are better ways to leave your legacy at William Monroe High School,” Brunelle said.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police chief for the city of Charleston shared an open letter with the community Wednesday...
Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash
$118 million expansion brings the total Volvo Cars investment in South Carolina to more than...
Volvo looking to hire 1,300 team members
Ayesha McGee, 27, is charged with one count of identity fraud, according to an affidavit from...
Charleston County woman charged with identity fraud
Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash with serious injury on Maybank...
Driver killed in crash that closed Maybank Highway, deputies say
The Town of Andrews filed a lawsuit on Aug. 19, 2021 against Georgetown County Council over a...
Town of Andrews sues Georgetown County, awaiting legal judgment
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
Officials said a suspect was arrested.
Car rushes Vatican gate, is fired on by gendarmes; driver apprehended after reaching courtyard