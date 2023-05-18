SC Lottery
Jimmy Buffet to reschedule Charleston concert to address medical issues

FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in...
FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Buffett is opening a retirement village. Jimmy Buffet’s Latitude Margaritaville will open its first community in Daytona Beach, Fla., in the fall. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jimmy Buffet announced on Facebook that his Charleston concert scheduled for Saturday is getting postponed.

Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band were set to play Credit One Stadium Saturday night.

The singer said he was hospitalized two days ago in Boston to “address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

The singer said all tickets purchased for this weekend’s show would be honored when a new date is decided. Rescheduling information will be sent directly to ticket holders.

“I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup,” Buffet said in a statement.

