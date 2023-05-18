LIVE: Mt. Pleasant Chamber of Commerce to recognize Isle of Palms officers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce is recognizing eight members of the Isle of Palms Police Department for their response to a shooting on the beach last month that injured five people.

Capt. Jeff Swain, Lt. Robert Forsythe, Sgt. Matt Storen, Det. Amanda Postell, Det. Joseph Tumminelli, FTO Jason Santulli, MPO Lance Hammond, and Ptl. Dustin Griffin will be recognized with a Medal of Valor at Alhambra Hall in Mount Pleasant.

The chamber recognizes a first responder at their monthly luncheon.

Police said the shooting took place near the IOP pier around 5:15 p.m. on April 11. Authorities were working to get two fights on the beach under control when shots rang out.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said high school seniors from around the Lowcountry were on the beach for “senior skip day.”

The victims of the shooting included two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy. A 28-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting.

Isle of Palms police arrested three people in the aftermath of the shooting.

Emails obtained from Charleston Police show they also arrested someone the night of the shooting, a 17-year-old who was driving a stolen car matching the description of one of the suspects from the shooting.

