SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

LIVE: Mt. Pleasant Chamber of Commerce to recognize Isle of Palms officers

By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce is recognizing eight members of the Isle of Palms Police Department for their response to a shooting on the beach last month that injured five people.

Capt. Jeff Swain, Lt. Robert Forsythe, Sgt. Matt Storen, Det. Amanda Postell, Det. Joseph Tumminelli, FTO Jason Santulli, MPO Lance Hammond, and Ptl. Dustin Griffin will be recognized with a Medal of Valor at Alhambra Hall in Mount Pleasant.

The chamber recognizes a first responder at their monthly luncheon.

Police said the shooting took place near the IOP pier around 5:15 p.m. on April 11. Authorities were working to get two fights on the beach under control when shots rang out.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said high school seniors from around the Lowcountry were on the beach for “senior skip day.”

The victims of the shooting included two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy. A 28-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting.

Isle of Palms police arrested three people in the aftermath of the shooting.

Emails obtained from Charleston Police show they also arrested someone the night of the shooting, a 17-year-old who was driving a stolen car matching the description of one of the suspects from the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police chief for the city of Charleston shared an open letter with the community Wednesday...
Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash
$118 million expansion brings the total Volvo Cars investment in South Carolina to more than...
Volvo looking to hire 1,300 team members
Ayesha McGee, 27, is charged with one count of identity fraud, according to an affidavit from...
Charleston County woman charged with identity fraud
Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Jimmy Buffett to reschedule Charleston concert to address medical issues
FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in...
Jimmy Buffett to reschedule Charleston concert to address medical issues
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Book drive in honor of late teen looks to improve book access in second year