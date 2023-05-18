SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school baseball playoff scores (5/17)

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball - Lower State Finals

5-A

Summerville 11, River Bluff 7

River Bluff 4, Summerville 3 - The Green Wave’s season comes to an end after losing the final game of the tournament.

3-A

Brookland-Cayce 1, Hanahan 0 1/PPD - The game was postponed in the first inning and is scheduled to be resumed on Thursday

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 2, Andrew Jackson 1 F/8 - Tagger Tyson hit a walk off solo homer in the bottom of the 8th to lift the Landsharks to the Lower State Championship. They’ll face Gray Collegiate in the state championship series starting on Saturday.

