Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry lawyer is facing charges after he allegedly pushed his former wife down the stairs last week.

Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree violent burglary.

Charleston police arrested McGee on Wednesday after they say he pushed his former wife down the stairs in front of minors at her home.

The incident took place last Friday around 6:15 p.m. when the lawyer arrived at Lindsay McGee’s home and tried to unlawfully enter the home before beginning an argument, according to the incident report.

After entering the front door, police say Justin then attempted to take her phone while trying to push past her to enter the home.

The report goes on to state that Justin then struggled with Lindsey and pushed her down the front porch steps into the bushes, causing a road-rash injury to her right hand.

The former couple is now legally separated.

Both charges Justin is facing are felonies and can carry up to 10 years in prison.

Justin owns and practices law at the McGee Law Firm in Charleston and is still considered in good standing for his South Carolina Bar status according to the South Carolina’s Judicial Branch website.

“A lawyer’s conduct should conform to the requirements of the law, both in professional service to clients and in the lawyer’s business and personal affairs,” is one of the guidelines that can be found within Rule 407 South Carolina rules of professional conduct.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Justin is the legal representative in at least 19 pending cases.

That includes divorce and child support proceedings.

Justin is currently out on bond after the judge set his bond at $40,000 for domestic violence in the first degree and violent burglary in the second degree.

The McGee Law Firm denied our request for a comment.

