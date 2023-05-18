SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lucky lottery winner turns $1 wager into $504,000 jackpot

Kentucky Lottery officials say Angela Ryan recently collected the biggest instant play online jackpot in state history. (Source: WSAZ)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has set the mark when it comes to online lottery jackpots in the state.

Angela Ryan recently won more than $504,000 while playing Kentucky Lottery’s Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot online. Officials said it is the largest instant play win in Kentucky Lottery’s online history.

“I placed the bet and saw the hearts go up on the screen,” she said. “I thought it was only going to be a $20 or $30 win.”

But that certainly wasn’t the case. The hearts she saw ended up returning a $504,037 jackpot.

Ryan stopped by lottery headquarters on Monday with her husband, Reece, to pick up her winnings.

“She was screaming, crying and laughing,” he said. “We haven’t really slept since Saturday.”

Lottery officials said Ryan won the game’s progressive jackpot on May 13 on a $1 wager.

Ryan said the win was extra special around Mother’s Day as she recently lost her mom and was thinking of her.

“I was thinking of her and thought I’m going to win this,” she said.

The couple has been married for more than 30 years and said they plan to travel with their winnings.

“We have two grown children and two grandkids. We’re ready to travel, see the country, and have fun,” Reece said.

The pair also said they plan to expand their food truck business with some of the winnings.

“You guys totally changed our lives,” Reece said.

According to lottery officials, the couple walked away with a check for $360,386 after taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police chief for the city of Charleston shared an open letter with the community Wednesday...
Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash
$118 million expansion brings the total Volvo Cars investment in South Carolina to more than...
Volvo looking to hire 1,300 team members
Ayesha McGee, 27, is charged with one count of identity fraud, according to an affidavit from...
Charleston County woman charged with identity fraud
Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the change will help save them around $600,000 per year,...
DD2 to bring technology dept. in-house to save money, work efficiently
Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in...
Feinstein’s office details previously unknown complications from shingles illness
Dorchester County EMS was taking a patient into Summerville Medical Center around 4:30 p.m....
Ambulance stolen after patient taken to hospital, deputies say
The Town of Andrews filed a lawsuit on Aug. 19, 2021 against Georgetown County Council over a...
Town of Andrews sues Georgetown County, awaiting legal judgment