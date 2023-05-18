Renovations coming to Summerville’s Huger Park

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a space many know and have visited for years in Summerville – and now it’s getting a facelift.

On the corner of West Richardson Avenue and South Walnut Street, not far from downtown Summerville, you’ll find Huger Playground.

The Town of Summerville, the Summerville Parks Foundation and the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2023 are coming together to give the park a major upgrade in the coming months.

They want to honor the playground’s history but provide what they say are much needed updates.

Director of Summerville Parks and Recreation Amy Evans says some of the playground equipment was originally installed back in the early 1950′s.

She says the free, public space sees about 15,000 visitors every year and believes a safer and more inclusive space will be the outcome of the renovation.

“We’ll be removing the play pieces, installing some new pieces and making them more accessible,” Evans said. “The current renderings meet all national safety standards and are compliant with all ADA standards as well.”

Leadership Dorchester 2023 class member Larry Collett believes having nice outdoor spaces for families is important.

“Not just for the children to gather but also for the adults to gather,” he said. “I think that’s something that we’re missing a lot of with technology is putting those devices down and just talking.”

Although new equipment is coming, Evans says you’ll still be able to find Huger Playground’s signature Mickey and Yogi Bear seesaws around town.

“There are some attachments to those, they’ve been a fixture in Summerville for the last 70 years,” she said. “We have started having some discussions about new homes for those pieces.”

The project is estimated to cost $130,000 and will be funded through the town’s hospitality budget and donations raised from the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2023.

The updated playground will be completed by November of this year, according to Evans.

A community meeting is set for May 31 to give the public a chance to share their feedback on the proposed plans for the playground.

That will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at 615 W. Richardson Ave.

