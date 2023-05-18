SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Supreme Court sidesteps challenge to internet companies’ broad protections from lawsuits

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. In an unsigned opinion Thursday, the court wrote that it was declining to address the law at issue. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sidestepped a case against Google that might have allowed more lawsuits against social media companies.

The justices’ decision returns to a lower court the case of a family of an American college student who was killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris. The family wants to sue Google for YouTube videos they said helped attract IS recruits and radicalize them. Google owns YouTube.

Google claims immunity from the lawsuit under a 1996 law that generally shields social media company for content posted by others. Lower courts agreed with Google.

The justices had agreed to consider whether the legal shield is too broad. But in arguments in February, several sounded reluctant to weigh in now.

In an unsigned opinion Thursday, the court wrote that it was declining to address the law at issue.

The outcome is, at least for now, a victory for the tech industry, which predicted havoc on the internet if Google lost. But the high court remains free to take up the issue in a later case.

The court also ruled in a separate lawsuit involving Google, Twitter and Facebook, heard on the same day in February, that seeks to hold them liable for a terrorist attack in a Turkish nightclub that killed 39 people.

A lower court allowed the suit to proceed under a law against aiding and abetting terrorism.

The justices’ unanimously ruled that case could not go forward.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash
The police chief for the city of Charleston shared an open letter with the community Wednesday...
Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
$118 million expansion brings the total Volvo Cars investment in South Carolina to more than...
Volvo looking to hire 1,300 team members
Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law
Ayesha McGee, 27, is charged with one count of identity fraud, according to an affidavit from...
Charleston County woman charged with identity fraud

Latest News

Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
Crews battle massive fire at construction site in North Carolina
America has an umpire shortage. Unruly parents aren't helping.
Umpires in youth leagues are in short supply amid parental misbehavior
Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, is charged with murder and disinterring a body in connection to the...
Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago
President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a...
Biden, Japan’s Kishida meet ahead of G-7 summit, vowing to ‘stand strong’ against global threats