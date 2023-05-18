Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Prancer and Paco

SC Lottery
By Jana Cugliari
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and today we have two lovable dogs from Saint Frances Animal Center that could just be the newest addition to your household.

Three-year-old Prancer is a brindle, mixed-breed pup, according to shelter officials. They say Prancer loves to relax and sunbathe, but he loves playing with his toys just as much. The shelter says he would do best in a home that, just like him, loves to be active but also doesn’t mind lounging around and sharing some cuddles!

Three-year-old Paco, who just like Prancer, is a mixed breed. The shelter says Paco is a super sweet boy who absolutely loves people, especially when he gets to receive all of their love. He loves to play catch and gets the zoomies quite often! Paco would thrive in a home who is super active but also enjoys a lazy day spent lounging around.

The shelter says both Prancer and Paco have been neutered, microchipped and are current on flea and heart worm prevention. They also have received heart worm treatment since being in Saint Frances’ care.

The Saint Frances Animal Center is located at 125 Ridge St. in Georgetown and is open all week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

