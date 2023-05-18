Westmoreland Bridge crash cleared

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the Thursday afternoon crash that impacted traffic on the Westmoreland Bridge has been cleared.

The crash impacted eastbound lanes of travel. Traffic was backed up on I-526 eastbound at the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit.

The congestion was cleared by 3:29 p.m., according to the department of transportation.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.