Westmoreland Bridge crash cleared

A crash on the Westmoreland Bridge has caused major backup for drivers Thursday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the Thursday afternoon crash that impacted traffic on the Westmoreland Bridge has been cleared.

The crash impacted eastbound lanes of travel. Traffic was backed up on I-526 eastbound at the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit.

The congestion was cleared by 3:29 p.m., according to the department of transportation.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

