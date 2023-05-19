SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Agency assessing Charleston Police Department asks for community feedback

The 2019 Charleston Police Department Racial Bias Audit is wrapping up, but before it comes to...
The 2019 Charleston Police Department Racial Bias Audit is wrapping up, but before it comes to an end, their final step is getting a third-party agency to check on the work they’ve been doing to improve the department.
By Molly McBride
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 2019 Charleston Police Department Racial Bias Audit is wrapping up, but before it comes to an end, their final step is getting a third-party agency to check on the work they’ve been doing to improve the department. 

That agency is hosting their first community engagement session Saturday morning. They said they encourage everyone to attend to share their experiences with the police in Charleston.

Bob Khale with Khale Strategic Insights said Saturday’s session runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bees Landing Recreation Center.

He said people will get the opportunity to talk about their experiences and encounters with the police department, and whether they’ve experienced racial bias themselves.

Anyone attending can expect both small table and large group discussions, word association exercises, and questions like “do you feel the Charleston Police Department is moving in the right direction?”

He said the agency’s job is to answer the question of whether the police department did what the audit told them to do, and a huge part of that is getting community feedback.

“We think it’s really important that we give the community a time where they can speak freely without any concerns of retribution,” Khale said. “We’re independent, we are the voice between the two groups here, the police and the community, and that’s why they should show up.”

There will be a second session May 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Charleston’s Main Library at 68 Calhoun St.

Khale said they will also be hosting a session for Spanish speakers sometime in June.

For more information, click here. 

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
The police chief for the city of Charleston shared an open letter with the community Wednesday...
Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash with serious injury on Maybank...
Driver killed in crash that closed Maybank Highway, deputies say
Two former teacher assistants at a Summerville elementary school are facing charges after...
Two teacher assistants arrested for assaulting special needs student
After nearly two hours of executive session, the Colleton County School Board has placed their...
Colleton Co. School District superintendent placed on administrative leave

Latest News

One of the authors of the book, Joe McGill, is a historian at Magnolia Plantations in...
Sleeping with the Ancestors: Historian’s book sheds light on enslaved lives
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say there was a small plane crash in...
Small plane hydroplanes off runway, crashes in Summerville
The city said the third phase of replacing the entire Low Battery Seawall costs about $20...
City making progress on seawall replacement; final phase could start this year
Delores Moskos, 66, of Johns Island, died from injuries received in the single-vehicle crash,...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Maybank Hwy crash