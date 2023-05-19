Beaufort Co. woman accused of drowning child, attempting to drown another

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Beaufort County woman was charged with murder after investigators say she most likely drowned a 6-year-old child.

Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun, 37, was charged with murder and attempted murder, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a home on Sam Doyle Drive on Saint Helena Island just before 1:30 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a woman trying to drown her child.

Based on information from dispatch, deputies said they immediately detained Bradley-Burn on arrival.

Deputies conducted a sweep of the home and located the body of Mackaya Bradley-Brun.

Deputies said Bradley-Brun attempted to drown an 8-year-old child but the child’s plea for help woke others in the home who intervened and called 911.

