Beaufort Co. woman accused of drowning child, attempting to drown another

A Beaufort County woman was charged with murder after investigators say she most likely drowned...
A Beaufort County woman was charged with murder after investigators say she most likely drowned a 6-year-old child.(Beaufort County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Beaufort County woman was charged with murder after investigators say she most likely drowned a 6-year-old child.

Jamie Michele Bradley-Brun, 37, was charged with murder and attempted murder, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a home on Sam Doyle Drive on Saint Helena Island just before 1:30 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a woman trying to drown her child.

Based on information from dispatch, deputies said they immediately detained Bradley-Burn on arrival.

Deputies conducted a sweep of the home and located the body of Mackaya Bradley-Brun.

Deputies said Bradley-Brun attempted to drown an 8-year-old child but the child’s plea for help woke others in the home who intervened and called 911.

