City of Charleston’s ‘Operation Neighborhood’ heads to Gadsden Green

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders are going to the Gadsden Green neighborhood this weekend as part of the city’s “Operation Neighborhood” initiative.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, the Charleston Housing Authority and other city leaders will be in the neighborhood from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The city selects a neighborhood each quarter based on need and request for a cleanup.

Initiatives for the neighborhood include litter cleanup, drain cleaning, and graffiti removal

Sign-up for the event is located here and volunteers are asked to meet at Harmon Field on the corner of President and Line Streets.

