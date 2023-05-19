Coroner IDs woman killed in Maybank Hwy crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Johns Island woman who died in a crash on Maybank Highway Thursday.

Delores Moskos, 66, of Johns Island, died from injuries received in the single-vehicle crash, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said.

Investigators said a Toyota SUV traveling west on Maybank Highway went off the road and struck a tree near Sailfish Drive at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Officials said Moskos was the only person in the car, and she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

