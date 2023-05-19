SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Couple says security company’s employees spied on them in private moments

Andrea Lewis, the couple's attorney, said the husband noticed the activity. (Source: WPEC/CNN)
By WPEC staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) - A Florida couple has accused two men who installed security cameras at their home of using them to spy on them during intimate moments.

According to a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, the homeowner logged into his system several days after a new installation and was horrified by the data he found.

There was evidence that two technicians had accessed his security camera thousands of times to watch footage of his wife undressing and videos of the couple having sex.

Arrest records list all of the videos in detail, documenting that the technicians at Ask the Advisors watched 460 live and archived clips of the couple.

Ask the Advisors says the employees in question were fired in 2021 due to the video voyeurism charges filed against them

It turns out that one of the technicians was a convicted felon who pled guilty to attempted murder in 1992.

Copyright 2023 WFLX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The police chief for the city of Charleston shared an open letter with the community Wednesday...
Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash with serious injury on Maybank...
Driver killed in crash that closed Maybank Highway, deputies say
Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
Two former teacher assistants at a Summerville elementary school are facing charges after...
Two teacher assistants arrested for assaulting special needs student
FILE - This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Jimmy Buffett performing on NBC's "Today" show in...
Jimmy Buffett to reschedule Charleston concert to address medical issues

Latest News

Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
VIDEO: John Decker with the latest on the G7
Couple's attorney talks about how alleged voyeurism was caught
FILE - The incident sparked debate about police use of Taser-brand conducted energy devices, or...
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old with dementia who had knife, walker