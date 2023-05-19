SC Lottery
McMaster to hold first Law Enforcement Officer of the Year ceremony

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor will pay tribute to the state’s law enforcement professionals at a luncheon Friday.

Gov. Henry McMaster will preside over the Inaugural Governor’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Ceremony takes place at 11:30 a.m. in Columbia.

McMaster will be joined by finalists from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, State Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Department of Corrections, Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, Rock Hill Police Department, and Charleston Police Department.

The event coincides with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, which continues through Saturday.

