Mother and son arrested after Berkeley Co. pursuit caught on camera

BERKELY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A mother and son are facing charges after what the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is calling a wild series of events that was all caught on camera.

William Hugh Starkey, 23, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault and battery, second-degree domestic violence, two counts of failure to stop for blue lights, two counts of violation of probation, trafficking of methamphetamine and breach of trust and forgery.

Melinda Ann Legette, 43, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies say they were notified of two wanted people in Jamestown, Starkey and Legette, on Tuesday. Deputies had previous knowledge of the pair being a flight risk, officials say.

The U.S. Marshals Service was called to assist with the arrests due to the seriousness of the charges, the sheriff’s office says.

Leggette was arrested after trying to run on foot, deputies say.

Deputies were notified Starkey was at a residence on French Santee Road in the Jamestown area on Wednesday. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Jamestown Police Department were called to assist in the arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Starkey led them on a pursuit, and it was all caught on camera by the Charleston County’s Air 1 helicopter.

Officials say the pursuit eventually ended and Starkey was arrested.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the two have a past criminal history.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.