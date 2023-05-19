SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mother and son arrested after Berkeley Co. pursuit caught on camera

A mother and son are facing charges after what the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is calling a wild series of events that was all caught on camera.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A mother and son are facing charges after what the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is calling a wild series of events that was all caught on camera.

William Hugh Starkey, 23, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault and battery, second-degree domestic violence, two counts of failure to stop for blue lights, two counts of violation of probation, trafficking of methamphetamine and breach of trust and forgery.

Melinda Ann Legette, 43, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies say they were notified of two wanted people in Jamestown, Starkey and Legette, on Tuesday. Deputies had previous knowledge of the pair being a flight risk, officials say.

The U.S. Marshals Service was called to assist with the arrests due to the seriousness of the charges, the sheriff’s office says.

Leggette was arrested after trying to run on foot, deputies say.

Deputies were notified Starkey was at a residence on French Santee Road in the Jamestown area on Wednesday. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Jamestown Police Department were called to assist in the arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Starkey led them on a pursuit, and it was all caught on camera by the Charleston County’s Air 1 helicopter.

Officials say the pursuit eventually ended and Starkey was arrested.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the two have a past criminal history.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
The police chief for the city of Charleston shared an open letter with the community Wednesday...
Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash with serious injury on Maybank...
Driver killed in crash that closed Maybank Highway, deputies say
Two former teacher assistants at a Summerville elementary school are facing charges after...
Two teacher assistants arrested for assaulting special needs student
After nearly two hours of executive session, the Colleton County School Board has placed their...
Colleton Co. School District superintendent placed on administrative leave

Latest News

One of the authors of the book, Joe McGill, is a historian at Magnolia Plantations in...
Sleeping with the Ancestors: Historian’s book sheds light on enslaved lives
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say there was a small plane crash in...
Small plane hydroplanes off runway, crashes in Summerville
The city said the third phase of replacing the entire Low Battery Seawall costs about $20...
City making progress on seawall replacement; final phase could start this year
Delores Moskos, 66, of Johns Island, died from injuries received in the single-vehicle crash,...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Maybank Hwy crash