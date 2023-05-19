SC Lottery
Sen. Tim Scott files paperwork to enter 2024 presidential race

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) filed paperwork on Friday for the 2024 presidential election, according to a filing from the Federal Election Commission.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary and The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) filed paperwork on Friday for the 2024 presidential election, according to a filing from the Federal Election Commission.

The filing comes days before he was expected to make an official announcement in North Charleston.

For months, Scott has been developing the infrastructure to accompany a bid for the White House, building out his political action committee and visiting early voting states.

Scott’s exploratory committee launched last month, allowing him to raise and spend money while weighing a possible White House campaign.

Scott joins a field that includes former President Donald Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and radio host Larry Elder.

Several others, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, also are weighing 2024 campaigns.

If elected, Scott, the only Black Republican senator, would be the nation’s first Black Republican president.

He has signaled how he might distinguish himself from the others in the race by leaning into a more hopeful message than the grievance-based politics advocated by others.

According to the Associated Press, Scott will begin airing TV ads in Iowa and New Hampshire early next week.

The ad buy, valued at about $5.5 million, is scheduled to run through the first GOP presidential debate in late August and marks the most significant advertising expenditure by a potential or declared candidate in the early stages of the 2024 nominating campaign.

Scott starts his bid with more campaign dollars than any of his 2024 rivals — roughly $22 million that he can automatically convert from his U.S. Senate campaign account to a presidential campaign. The figure is the most any candidate in history has had when beginning a campaign for president, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

