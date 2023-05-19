SC Lottery
Siblings accused of assaulting man with clothing iron, knife

Yolanda Shine, 49, is charged with aggravated domestic assault and possession of a weapon...
Yolanda Shine, 49, is charged with aggravated domestic assault and possession of a weapon during a crime. Garnaris Shine, 46, is charged with aggravated assault.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A brother and sister are facing charges after police say they assaulted the woman’s husband earlier this week.

Garnaris Shine, 46, is charged with aggravated assault. Yolanda Shine, 49, is charged with aggravated domestic assault and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Officers were called to the MUSC ER after a man with a gash on his forehead said he was assaulted by a man and woman, who were later identified as Garnaris and Yolanda, an incident report states. Police say Yolanda and the victim are married.

Police say the three got into an argument in a home on Drake Street when Yolanda headbutted the victim. Garnaris then hit the victim in the back of the head with a clothing iron and beat him with a cane, the report states.

Yolanda charged at the victim with a knife, and the victim was wounded when he tried to stop her, according to the report.

Garnaris and Yolanda were booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

