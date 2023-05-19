Small plane hydroplanes off runway, crashes in Summerville
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say there was a plane crash in Summerville Thursday.
A report states a Honda HA 420 aircraft landed and hydroplaned off the end of the runway and struck a small hill.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
