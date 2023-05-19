SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Small plane hydroplanes off runway, crashes in Summerville

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say there was a small plane crash in...
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say there was a small plane crash in Summerville Thursday.(file)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say there was a plane crash in Summerville Thursday.

A report states a Honda HA 420 aircraft landed and hydroplaned off the end of the runway and struck a small hill.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
The police chief for the city of Charleston shared an open letter with the community Wednesday...
Charleston Police chief announces he will enter hospice care
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash with serious injury on Maybank...
Driver killed in crash that closed Maybank Highway, deputies say
Two former teacher assistants at a Summerville elementary school are facing charges after...
Two teacher assistants arrested for assaulting special needs student
After nearly two hours of executive session, the Colleton County School Board has placed their...
Colleton Co. School District superintendent placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Delores Moskos, 66, of Johns Island, died from injuries received in the single-vehicle crash,...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Maybank Hwy crash
Yolanda Shine, 49, is charged with aggravated domestic assault and possession of a weapon...
Siblings accused of assaulting man with clothing iron, knife
The city said the third phase of replacing the entire Low Battery Seawall costs about $20...
City making progress on seawall replacement; final phase could start this year
the Medical University of South Carolina is working to cut down travel time and expenses for...
MUSC expanding access to complex MRIs through remote technology