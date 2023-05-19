Storm pulls away from South Carolina coast, improving weather on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The area of low pressure that helped to produce plenty of wet weather Thursday is starting to pull away from the coast of South Carolina Friday morning. As this storm moves northward, drier weather is expected today but plenty of clouds will remain in place. Isolated rain can’t be ruled out but should not be very widespread. Peeks of sunshine will push highs today into the mid to upper 70s. The sky will begin to clear overnight and lots of sunshine is on the way for Saturday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Scattered rain and storms are possible Sunday morning and afternoon as our next cold front heads our way. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Sunday.

TODAY: Lots of Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 78.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 80.

