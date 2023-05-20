American Red Cross assists Colleton Co. family after home fire

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family whose homes on Mable T Willis Boulevard were damaged by fires Saturday morning and the organization wants to educate families on home fire prevention.

Officials say they are helping nine people by providing financial assistance for needs such as food, clothing and shelter along with referrals for resources.

The organization is preparing families to act urgently through its year-round Home Fire Campaign and springtime Sound the Alarm efforts, a news release states.

They say during Sound the Alarm, volunteers meet with families by appointment throughout South Carolina to go over fire safety for their households and practice two-minute fire drills.

Families interested in learning how to make their home safer can request a virtual appointment by clicking here.

The organization says there are ways to help protect your family against home fires:

Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Home fires are the most frequent disaster response for the organization and that they are helping families stay safe by installing free smoke alarms during the Sound the Alarm event for at-risk communities, a news release states.

Officials say volunteers are needed for the fire campaign and that you can sign up by clicking here.

Volunteers are also needed for their Disaster Action team and that you sign up by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.