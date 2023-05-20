Bucs Falls on the Road in Pitching Dual on Thursday

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – The Charleston Southern pitching staff put on a clinic Thursday night, surrendering just four hits across eight innings of work, but it was not enough as the Bucs fell to Gardner-Webb, 1-0, on the road to open the three-game set.

Kaleb Hill went 5.2 innings, allowing a run on three hits and a strikeout. The lone blemish was a triple in the sixth that allowed the only run for either team in the contest. Evan Truitt was called on to get the final out of the sixth before Eddie Olsen saw the final two frames, not allowing a single baserunner while also striking out three.

Charleston Southern (21-27, 12-13 Big South) recorded just two hits offensively in the contest as Jared Payne laid claim to one in the second with his single up the middle and Ike George had the second in the fifth frame with a single to center. The best opportunity to score for the Bucs came in the fourth as Kieran Davis was hit with a pitch to lead the inning off and a sacrifice bunt from Payne put him at second with just one out. Davis later made it to third after a groundout from Casey Asman, but he would be stranded there,

Gardner-Webb (30-22, 14-11 Big South) saw its lone run come across in the sixth inning as a triple off the bat of Trevor Mattson proved to be the difference.

The second of three scheduled contests in the three-game set will feature a 3:00 p.m. first pitch from Bill Masters Field.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.