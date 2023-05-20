Bulldogs Drop Doubleheader against the Terriers

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team dropped a doubleheader against the Wofford Terriers, 8-2 and 6-3, on Friday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley Park.

Game Information

Score: Wofford 8-6, The Citadel 2-3

Records: Wofford (37-16, 11-9 SoCon), The Citadel (22-28, 7-13 SoCon)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Wofford leads 2-0

Game 1

How it Happened

The Citadel got on the board first with a Noah Mitchell sacrifice fly to left field that brought home Sawyer Reeves

Wofford added two more runs in the third inning with a home run from Jack Renwick to tie the game up at 1-1 and a fielder’s choice that scored one.

Noah Mitchell doubled in the top of the sixth inning, scoring Travis Lott to narrow the lead to 4-2.

Wofford responded in the eighth inning with a Marshal Toole fielder’s choice sacrifice bunt that scored Brice Martinez and a three-run home run from Ryan Galaine.

Inside the Box Score

Sawyer Reeves led the Bulldogs with two hits.

Noah Mitchell recorded his team-leading 42nd RBI of the season with his sacrifice fly RBI and double.

Sam Swygert (5-3) took the loss after 4.1 innings pitched, allowing four earned runs on five hits.

Coulson Buchanan (5-4) picked up the win by allowing two earned on three hits with 6.0 innings pitched.

Lucas Mahlstedt (S, 5) earned the save on 3.0 innings pitched on three strikeouts and two hits.

Game 2

How it Happened

Wofford jumped to an early lead with a two-run single to left center from Brice Martinez.

A sacrifice fly from Jack Renick scored Martinez in the top of the fourth inning to give Wofford a 3-0 lead.

Garrett Dill found the gap in right-center for an RBI double that scored Matthew Lively to get the Bulldogs on the board.

Wofford added a run in the sixth from an Aaron Thomas home run to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Bulldogs answered back in the bottom of the sixth when Travis Lott hit a 2-run home run to right field.

Wofford grounded into a double play that allowed a run to score from third in the eighth inning.

Trey Yunger added the insurance run for the Terriers with a single that scored one.

Inside the Box Score

Travis Lott hit his team-leading fifth home run.

Matthew Lively tripled to right field for his third of the season.

Cameron Reeves (7-5) took the loss after 1.2 innings pitched, allowing two earned on two hits.

Matthew Marchal (10-3) picked up the win with one earned on four hits, striking out five.

On DeckThe Bulldogs will close their regular season schedule for the series finale against the Terriers at 1:00 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley Park.

