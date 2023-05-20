SC Lottery
Bulldogs Drop Doubleheader against the Terriers

By The Citadel Athletics
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team dropped a doubleheader against the Wofford Terriers, 8-2 and 6-3, on Friday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley Park.

Game Information

Score: Wofford 8-6, The Citadel 2-3

Records: Wofford (37-16, 11-9 SoCon), The Citadel (22-28, 7-13 SoCon)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Wofford leads 2-0

Game 1

How it Happened

  • The Citadel got on the board first with a Noah Mitchell sacrifice fly to left field that brought home Sawyer Reeves.
  • Wofford added two more runs in the third inning with a home run from Jack Renwick to tie the game up at 1-1 and a fielder’s choice that scored one.
  • Noah Mitchell doubled in the top of the sixth inning, scoring Travis Lott to narrow the lead to 4-2.
  • Wofford responded in the eighth inning with a Marshal Toole fielder’s choice sacrifice bunt that scored Brice Martinez and a three-run home run from Ryan Galaine.

Inside the Box Score

  • Sawyer Reeves led the Bulldogs with two hits.
  • Noah Mitchell recorded his team-leading 42nd RBI of the season with his sacrifice fly RBI and double.
  • Sam Swygert (5-3) took the loss after 4.1 innings pitched, allowing four earned runs on five hits.
  • Coulson Buchanan (5-4) picked up the win by allowing two earned on three hits with 6.0 innings pitched.
  • Lucas Mahlstedt (S, 5) earned the save on 3.0 innings pitched on three strikeouts and two hits.

Game 2

How it Happened

  • Wofford jumped to an early lead with a two-run single to left center from Brice Martinez.
  • A sacrifice fly from Jack Renick scored Martinez in the top of the fourth inning to give Wofford a 3-0 lead.
  • Garrett Dill found the gap in right-center for an RBI double that scored Matthew Lively to get the Bulldogs on the board.
  • Wofford added a run in the sixth from an Aaron Thomas home run to extend the lead to 4-1.
  • The Bulldogs answered back in the bottom of the sixth when Travis Lott hit a 2-run home run to right field.
  • Wofford grounded into a double play that allowed a run to score from third in the eighth inning.
  • Trey Yunger added the insurance run for the Terriers with a single that scored one.

Inside the Box Score

  • Travis Lott hit his team-leading fifth home run.
  • Matthew Lively tripled to right field for his third of the season.
  • Cameron Reeves (7-5) took the loss after 1.2 innings pitched, allowing two earned on two hits.
  • Matthew Marchal (10-3) picked up the win with one earned on four hits, striking out five.

On DeckThe Bulldogs will close their regular season schedule for the series finale against the Terriers at 1:00 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley Park.

