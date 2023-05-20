Bulldogs Drop Doubleheader against the Terriers
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team dropped a doubleheader against the Wofford Terriers, 8-2 and 6-3, on Friday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: Wofford 8-6, The Citadel 2-3
Records: Wofford (37-16, 11-9 SoCon), The Citadel (22-28, 7-13 SoCon)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: Wofford leads 2-0
Game 1
How it Happened
- The Citadel got on the board first with a Noah Mitchell sacrifice fly to left field that brought home Sawyer Reeves.
- Wofford added two more runs in the third inning with a home run from Jack Renwick to tie the game up at 1-1 and a fielder’s choice that scored one.
- Noah Mitchell doubled in the top of the sixth inning, scoring Travis Lott to narrow the lead to 4-2.
- Wofford responded in the eighth inning with a Marshal Toole fielder’s choice sacrifice bunt that scored Brice Martinez and a three-run home run from Ryan Galaine.
Inside the Box Score
- Sawyer Reeves led the Bulldogs with two hits.
- Noah Mitchell recorded his team-leading 42nd RBI of the season with his sacrifice fly RBI and double.
- Sam Swygert (5-3) took the loss after 4.1 innings pitched, allowing four earned runs on five hits.
- Coulson Buchanan (5-4) picked up the win by allowing two earned on three hits with 6.0 innings pitched.
- Lucas Mahlstedt (S, 5) earned the save on 3.0 innings pitched on three strikeouts and two hits.
Game 2
How it Happened
- Wofford jumped to an early lead with a two-run single to left center from Brice Martinez.
- A sacrifice fly from Jack Renick scored Martinez in the top of the fourth inning to give Wofford a 3-0 lead.
- Garrett Dill found the gap in right-center for an RBI double that scored Matthew Lively to get the Bulldogs on the board.
- Wofford added a run in the sixth from an Aaron Thomas home run to extend the lead to 4-1.
- The Bulldogs answered back in the bottom of the sixth when Travis Lott hit a 2-run home run to right field.
- Wofford grounded into a double play that allowed a run to score from third in the eighth inning.
- Trey Yunger added the insurance run for the Terriers with a single that scored one.
Inside the Box Score
- Travis Lott hit his team-leading fifth home run.
- Matthew Lively tripled to right field for his third of the season.
- Cameron Reeves (7-5) took the loss after 1.2 innings pitched, allowing two earned on two hits.
- Matthew Marchal (10-3) picked up the win with one earned on four hits, striking out five.
On DeckThe Bulldogs will close their regular season schedule for the series finale against the Terriers at 1:00 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley Park.
