SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Congressman Russell Fry among list of Americans banned from Russia

Fry said he believes Trump's indictment was uncalled for. He says Trump's charges have already...
Fry said he believes Trump's indictment was uncalled for. He says Trump's charges have already been passed on and says he thinks there was coordination between federal agencies and the New York state prosecutor.(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On Friday, Russia announced it banned 500 Americans from entering the county including celebrities, scientists, and politicians. Among the excluded is U.S. representative Russell Fry.

The list also included nearly 50 members of the U.S. House, as reported by AP, and the bans come after a new round of U.S. sanctions.

Fry took to Twitter upon discovering the new travel restrictions imposed on him by the country to share his thoughts. In a tweet, he said, “Russia just banned me from going to their country which candidly I had no intention of visiting.”

He also voiced his opinion to the Russian Embassy in the U.S. by mentioning them in his tweet and saying “... if @RusEmbUSA thinks I’m offended, they are mistaken.”

Attaching a photo of the section of the list with his name, Fry was quick to point out the error in spelling, " This just made my night! In the future, however, Russell is spelled with 2 Ls.”

Other names on the list of banned Americans include Former President Barack Obama and late night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
After nearly two hours of executive session, the Colleton County School Board has placed their...
Colleton Co. School District superintendent placed on administrative leave
A mother and son are facing charges after what the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is calling...
Mother and son arrested after Berkeley Co. pursuit caught on camera
Last Friday, the Molnar quadruplets graduated from the Metro State University of Denver.
Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together
Delores Moskos, 66, of Johns Island, died from injuries received in the single-vehicle crash,...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Maybank Hwy crash

Latest News

VIDEO: Siblings accused of assaulting man with clothing iron, knife
VIDEO: Mother and son arrested after Berkeley Co. pursuit caught on camera
VIDEO: Several dealerships ‘not complying’ with crackdown on illegally parked auto carriers
VIDEO: Agency assessing Charleston Police Department asks for community feedback
A Beaufort County woman was charged with murder after investigators say she most likely drowned...
Beaufort Co. woman accused of drowning child, attempting to drown another