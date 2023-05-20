Detention center inmate dies after being found unresponsive

WILLIAMSBURG CO., S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate has died after they were found unresponsive in a cell Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says around 5:22 a.m. an inmate was found unresponsive in a Williamsburg County Detention Center cell.

Detention Deputies told county EMS and performed emergency life-saving measures which were unsuccessful, a news release states.

Sheriff Stephen R. Gardner has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an investigation of the death , according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says they will not release additional information while the division investigates.

