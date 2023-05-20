SC Lottery
Gamecocks Fall to Tennessee on Friday Night

By USC Athletics
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA – Tennessee’s Andrew Lindsey went 8.1 innings and allowed just three hits as the Volunteers took a 5-0 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Friday night (May 19) to start a three-game series at Founders Park.

Lindsey struck out five and did not walk a batter for Tennessee. Carolina’s three hits were from Cole Messina, Gavin Casas and Evan Stone.

The Volunteers scored a run in the third, then plated three in the fourth with two coming from a Dylan Dreiling home run. Tennessee ended the scoring with a run in the sixth.

Eli Jones was tagged with the loss, allowing seven hits and four runs with five strikeouts and three walks in four innings. Brett Thomas had four strikeouts in two innings of relief while Jackson Phipps had a pair of punchouts in the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina was shut out for the first time this season.

• The Gamecocks used five pitchers tonight.

• Cole Messina threw out a pair of base runners in tonight’s game.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Tennessee will close the regular season on Saturday afternoon (May 20) with a seven-inning doubleheader at Founders Park. Game one will start at 2 p.m. with game two approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be televised on SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

