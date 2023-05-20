SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Giant Louise Bourgeois spider sculpture sells for record $32.8 million at auction

A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.
A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.(Edouard Fraipont/Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An ultra-creepy sculpture commanded a blood-sucking price at auction Thursday.

A buyer paid $32.8 million for a 10-foot tall bronze spider.

Crafted by Louise Bourgeois in 1996 and titled, “Spider,” the sculpture is part of a series.

The French-American artist made many of them which can be seen at some of the world’s most prominent art museums.

She did not sculpt spiders until she was in her 80s.

Bourgeois died in 2010 at 98 years old.

The price got pretty close to the record for a work by a female artist, but that still belongs to Georgia O’Keefe’s painting “Jimson Weed,” which Walmart heiress Alice Walton’s museum bought for more than $44 million in 2014.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
After nearly two hours of executive session, the Colleton County School Board has placed their...
Colleton Co. School District superintendent placed on administrative leave
A mother and son are facing charges after what the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is calling...
Mother and son arrested after Berkeley Co. pursuit caught on camera
Last Friday, the Molnar quadruplets graduated from the Metro State University of Denver.
Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together
Delores Moskos, 66, of Johns Island, died from injuries received in the single-vehicle crash,...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Maybank Hwy crash

Latest News

City officials said although the problem is improving, officials say a few dealerships on...
Several dealerships ‘not complying’ with crackdown on illegally parked auto carriers
Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will help make sure your...
State offers free boat inspections during Memorial Day holiday weekend
The 2019 Charleston Police Department Racial Bias Audit is wrapping up, but before it comes to...
Agency assessing Charleston Police Department asks for community feedback
the Medical University of South Carolina is working to cut down travel time and expenses for...
MUSC expanding access to complex MRIs through remote technology
The Crime Reduction Community Bus will travel around neighborhoods in North Charleston,...
Lowcountry nonprofit works to reduce gun violence with bus