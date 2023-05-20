Hanahan baseball, Summerville softball win lower state titles
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
SCHSL Baseball
3-A
Brookland-Cayce 4, Hanahan 2
Hanahan 3, Brookland-Cayce 1 - The Hawks take the deciding game and advance to the state championship series. Hanahan will host game 1 on Saturday night.
SCHSL Softball
5-A
Summerville 9, Chapin 2 - The Green Wave advance to the state title game and will host game 1 on Monday
