Hanahan baseball, Summerville softball win lower state titles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Baseball

3-A

Brookland-Cayce 4, Hanahan 2

Hanahan 3, Brookland-Cayce 1 - The Hawks take the deciding game and advance to the state championship series. Hanahan will host game 1 on Saturday night.

SCHSL Softball

5-A

Summerville 9, Chapin 2 - The Green Wave advance to the state title game and will host game 1 on Monday

