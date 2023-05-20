SC Lottery
Hanahan baseball, Summerville softball win lower state titles

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Baseball

3-A

Brookland-Cayce 4, Hanahan 2

Hanahan 3, Brookland-Cayce 1 - The Hawks take the deciding game and advance to the state championship series. Hanahan will host game 1 on Saturday night.

SCHSL Softball

5-A

Summerville 9, Chapin 2 - The Green Wave advance to the state title game and will host game 1 on Monday

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

