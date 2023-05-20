Northeastern Takes Friday Pitcher’s Duel over CofC

BOSTON, Mass. - Northeastern starter Eric Yost tossed eight innings as the Huskies added late insurance in a pitcher’s duel for a 5-1 win Friday afternoon.

Trey Pooser tossed six innings striking out seven batters and allowing just three runs on five hits, but Yost on the other side limited the Cougars to just two base runners after a Joseph Mershon first inning solo home run.

Leading Off

Final Score: Northeastern 5, Charleston 1

Location: Friedman Diamond | Boston, Mass.

Records: Charleston (33-20, 17-12 CAA), Northeastern (41-11, 20-9 CAA)

How It Happened

• Joseph Mershon hit a solo homer to right field for a 1-0 Charleston lead just two batters into the game - his fifth of the season.

• Northeastern answered in the home half as a run came home on a 4-6-3 ground ball double play.

• The Huskies grabbed their first lead of the day in the third inning on a solo shot from Tyler MacGregor, then added one more in the sixth on an Alex Lane double.

• Eric Yost only needed that second run of support from the Husky offense allowing just three total baserunners and two hits over eight innings of work.

• Northeastern added two more insurance runs in the eighth to make it 5-1 where it would stay over the course of the final inning.

• Charleston got the first two batters of the ninth inning aboard, but a flyout to deep center and two strikeouts ended the threat and ballgame.

Notes

• Trey Pooser struck out seven batters across his six innings of work - the eighth time the Hanahan native has struck out at least six hitters and pitched into the sixth inning this season.

• Joseph Mershon hit his fifth home run of the season and reached base in three plate appearances walking in the third and taking a HBP in the ninth.

• Tyler Sorrentino finished the day 2-for-4 for his 16th multi-hit game of the season.

• Northeastern’s win Friday clinched just their second home series win over the Cougars in series history.

• Friday’s contest was the fastest recorded nine inning game in program history wrapping up in 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Up Next

Charleston and Northeastern close the regular season Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. before heading to Patriots Point for next week’s CAA Tournament.

