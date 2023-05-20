SC Lottery
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety searching for missing 15-year-old

Officials are searching for missing 15-year-old, Alyssa Trimnal.
Officials are searching for missing 15-year-old, Alyssa Trimnal.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 15-year-old.

According to officials, Alyssa Trimnal was last seen on Friday, May 19.

The teen is around 5′5 and weighs around 108 pounds.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to contact Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or send a tip using Tip411 by texting 847411 on your mobile device.

