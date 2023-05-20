RiverDogs Ride Bats to Windy Win over Delmarva

Charleston, SC- The wind was blowing straight out of Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Thursday night and that fact was on display early and often in the Charleston RiverDogs 11-7 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds. The RiverDogs compiled season-highs in both total hits (16) and extra-base hits (8) in the victory. Chandler Simpson went 4-4 at the plate and reached base in all five of his trips to the plate. A crowd of 2,699 took in the contest.

For the second consecutive night, the RiverDogs (15-21) hung a crooked number on the Delmarva starter in the first. In this case, the victim was Bradley Brehmer. Simpson opened the frame with a hit and the bases became loaded when Brehmer drilled Dominic Keegan and Carlos Colmenarez with consecutive pitches. In his first at-bat since May 4, Xavier Isaac cashed in with a two-run single up the middle. Kamren James followed with a three-run home run that slid just inside of the left field foul pole with help from the strong wind to make it 5-0.

Delmarva (18-16) got a run back with a solo home run from Angel Tejada in the second. The Shorebirds came all the way back to tie the game in the fourth against starter Trevor Martin. The bases became loaded with no outs on a single, walk and hit by pitch. Luis Gonzalez brought Delmarva within 5-2 via fielder’s choice RBI groundout and runners remained at second and third. At that point, Brayan Hernandez collected his first home run of the season, a three-run blast, to even the score.

The RiverDogs found a way to erase the bad taste of that inning, scoring four of their own in the bottom half. Simpson out down a bunt single to begin the frame and Keegan followed immediately with a two-run home run, as the home team moved right back in front. Two batters later, Isaac crushed a mammoth solo home run to right center that chased Brehmer from the game with the score 8-5. Odalys Peguero added an RBI double against Darlin Alcantara before the inning concluded. Brehmer surrendered eight runs on 10 hits in 3.1 innings.

Martin departed with two men on base and two outs in the fifth, one out away from qualifying himself for the win. Matt Wyatt relieved him and surrendered consecutive RBI singles that brought Delmarva back within two. Martin allowed seven runs on six hits in 4.2 innings.

From that point forward, the only offense was provided by Charleston. Simpson doubled with one out in the fifth and stole third base. He scored in short order on Keegan’s RBI single to left to push the margin to three. Peguero added a second RBI double in the eighth to close out the scoring.

In addition to Simpson’s four-hit day, James and Peguero each registered three hits and Keegan, Isaac and Jhon Diaz finished with two. James, Keegan and Isaac each homered and collected three runs batted in.

Out of the RiverDogs bullpen, Wyatt turned in 1.1 scoreless innings with two hits allowed. Juan Rodriguez earned his first win by tossing a pair of perfect innings in the seventh and eighth. The ninth was handled by Junior William, who issued a leadoff walk and nothing else.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs made one fan’s night by handing them $1,000 at the game to help cover the cost of their rent. The lucky winner of the prize was Luke Dorio. In addition, DJ DollaMenu, who plays music on Ashley View Pub during each Thursday home game, threw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game.

The RiverDogs can guarantee at least a series split with a win on Friday night against the Shorebirds. RHP Marcus Johnson (0-1, 4.50) will toe the rubber for the Dogs. Delmarva will go to RHP Edgar Portes (3-2, 6.11). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Opera Night. Fireworks will follow the game.

