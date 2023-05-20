SC Lottery
Sunshine returns today before storms return on Sunday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Low level moisture will slowly scour out as dry air briefly moves in for the beginning of the weekend. Clouds will give way to sunshine today which will lead to warmer temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will begin approaching the area late tonight increasing our cloud cover first, followed by the chance of a shower or storm by Sunday morning. Scattered rain and storms are possible both Sunday morning and afternoon as the front traverses the area. Behind the front, drier weather should move in for the beginning of next week.

TODAY: Clouds to Sunshine. High 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 81.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 78.

