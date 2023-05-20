SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Utah police: Man admits to killing wife, visiting in-laws

FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and...
FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and admit to the crime, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and admit to the crime, authorities said.

Jeremy Bailey, 34, surrendered without incident at the family home in Layton, just north of Salt Lake City, police said.

The bodies of Bailey’s wife, Anastasia Stevens, 36; Becky Stevens, 61; and Donald Stevens, 73; were found inside the house.

Becky Stevens was Anastasia Stevens’ stepmother and Donald Stevens was her father. Becky and Donald Stevens lived in Nevada and were visiting Bailey and Anastasia Stevens, who were living at the home where the bodies were found, police said in a statement.

Motive and cause of death were still being investigated. Three of the family’s dogs also were killed.

Bailey couldn’t be reached for comment and had no attorney listed to comment on his behalf.

Layton is a city of about 82,000 people 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
After nearly two hours of executive session, the Colleton County School Board has placed their...
Colleton Co. School District superintendent placed on administrative leave
Two former teacher assistants at a Summerville elementary school are facing charges after...
Two teacher assistants arrested for assaulting special needs student
Last Friday, the Molnar quadruplets graduated from the Metro State University of Denver.
Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together
A mother and son are facing charges after what the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is calling...
Mother and son arrested after Berkeley Co. pursuit caught on camera

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face ‘serious differences’
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Man fatally shot engine factory coworker in feud over woman, police say
City officials said although the problem is improving, officials say a few dealerships on...
Several dealerships ‘not complying’ with crackdown on illegally parked auto carriers
VIDEO: Several dealerships ‘not complying’ with crackdown on illegally parked auto carriers