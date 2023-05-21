SC Lottery
Bomb squad removes ‘small explosive device’ found in Goose Creek

Police are on the scene of Westview Boulevard after a "small explosive device" was found.
Police are on the scene of Westview Boulevard after a "small explosive device" was found.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs and Cameron Bopp
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police say a bomb was removed after it was found on Westview Boulevard just off St James.

Police Chief LJ Roscoe says officers responded around 7 p.m. Saturday after locating a “small explosive device”.

A person has since been detained after the device was found on them, according to Roscoe.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person or the charges they may face.

Roscoe says The Charleston Bomb Squad has removed the device from the area and has not been detonated.

She says the area has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

