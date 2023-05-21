The Citadel drops regular season finale to Wofford
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team closed out their regular season with a 7-5 loss against the Wofford Terriers on Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: Wofford 7, The Citadel 5
Records: Wofford (37-16, 12-9 SoCon), The Citadel (22-29, 7-14 SoCon)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: Wofford wins 3-0
How it Happened
- Wofford jumped on the board first with a sacrifice fly RBI from David Wiley.
- The Terries added a run from a sacrifice bunt from Brian Martinez that scored one.
- An RBI single from Dixon Black allowed another to cross the plate to extend the lead to 3-0.
- Wofford’s Jack Renwick tripled to left center, which plated two more for the Terriers.
- The Bulldogs got on the board from a Travis Lott double to center field, scoring Sawyer Reeves and Dylan Costa to make it 5-2.
- Matthew Lively followed up Travis Lott with a double down the right field line that scored Lott and Thomas Rollauer to make it just a one-run ball game.
- Wofford would add two late runs in the eighth and ninth innings to give them a two-run lead.
- Lott grounded out to the first baseman that allowed Reeves to score, but efforts were not enough for the Bulldogs as Wofford got the ground out to end the game.
Inside the Box Score
- Travis Lott went 3-5 with his tenth double of the season, adding to his total of 32 RBI.
- Sawyer Reeves went 2-4 and had two runs scored on the day.
- Matthew Lively hit his third double of the season.
- George Derrick Floyd (0-3) picked up the loss with three runs earned on five hits with five walks on 5.0 innings pitched.
- Charlie Weber (3-1) received the win on zero earned with two strikeouts on 5.0 innings pitched.
- Lucas Mahlstedt (S,6) picked up the save on 2.2 innings pitched, allowing one earned on three hits.
On DeckThe Citadel will enter the 2023 Southern Conference Baseball Championships as the No. 8 seed, facing the No. 5 seed VMI on Wednesday, May 24 at 3:00 p.m. at Flour Field in Greenville, S.C.
