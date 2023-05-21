The Citadel drops regular season finale to Wofford

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team closed out their regular season with a 7-5 loss against the Wofford Terriers on Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley Park.

Game Information

Score: Wofford 7, The Citadel 5

Records: Wofford (37-16, 12-9 SoCon), The Citadel (22-29, 7-14 SoCon)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Wofford wins 3-0

How it Happened

Wofford jumped on the board first with a sacrifice fly RBI from David Wiley.

The Terries added a run from a sacrifice bunt from Brian Martinez that scored one.

An RBI single from Dixon Black allowed another to cross the plate to extend the lead to 3-0.

Wofford’s Jack Renwick tripled to left center, which plated two more for the Terriers.

Matthew Lively followed up Travis Lott with a double down the right field line that scored Lott and Thomas Rollauer to make it just a one-run ball game.

Wofford would add two late runs in the eighth and ninth innings to give them a two-run lead.