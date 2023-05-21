SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cold front to keep rain and storm chances in the forecast!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move across the Lowcountry today, and will stall nearby through the middle of next week. Scattered rain and storms are possible at any point in the day as the front traverses the area. It will be a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday, highly dependent on where the front stalls. As of Sunday morning, it appears that the most widespread activity will remain to our south. A few showers are still possible both days with highs near 80 degrees. Rain chances remain in the forecast as an area of low pressure forms off the coast of Florida by the middle to the end of the week. It appears that activity will be isolated mid to late week with the bulk of the moisture staying over the open waters of the Atlantic.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 79, Low 65.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 82, Low 66.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 78, Low 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 79, Low 61.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 81, Low 62.

FRIDAY Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 80, Low 62.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
A mother and son are facing charges after what the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is calling...
Mother and son arrested after Berkeley Co. pursuit caught on camera
Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
Police are on the scene of Westview Boulevard after a "small explosive device" was found.
Bomb squad removes ‘small explosive device’ found in Goose Creek
City officials said although the problem is improving, officials say a few dealerships on...
Several dealerships ‘not complying’ with crackdown on illegally parked auto carriers

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Some Fog Tonight... Sunny & Warmer Saturday!
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast