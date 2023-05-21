Cold front to keep rain and storm chances in the forecast!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move across the Lowcountry today, and will stall nearby through the middle of next week. Scattered rain and storms are possible at any point in the day as the front traverses the area. It will be a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday, highly dependent on where the front stalls. As of Sunday morning, it appears that the most widespread activity will remain to our south. A few showers are still possible both days with highs near 80 degrees. Rain chances remain in the forecast as an area of low pressure forms off the coast of Florida by the middle to the end of the week. It appears that activity will be isolated mid to late week with the bulk of the moisture staying over the open waters of the Atlantic.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 79, Low 65.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 82, Low 66.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 78, Low 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 79, Low 61.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 81, Low 62.

FRIDAY Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 80, Low 62.

