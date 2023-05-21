Judge sentences man in 2019 North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has announced that a man has been convicted on Wednesday in connection to a 2019 North Charleston shooting.

A Charleston County jury has found Tyquan Denard Cooper guilty of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

After a verdict was reached following the third day of trial, Cooper was sentenced to the maximum 20 years, Wilson says.

During the trial, the jury learned that on March 20, 2019 the victim was walking towards his home when Cooper and his co-defendant, Ahmad Stevens, started to fire 37 rounds at him, hitting him in the leg, a news release states.

Wilson says the North Charleston Police Department used K9 Quido to help in locating the suspects.

She says that after K9 Quido tracked Cooper to a nearby residence, the police department conducted a search warrant on the home and found multiple firearms, an extended magazine and ammunition.

A firearms analyst from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division testified that two firearms found in the home had fired all 37 cartridge cases, a news release states.

Cooper is also accused of being one of the shooters in 2021 mass shooting in North Charleston that killed 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith, Wilson says.

From that incident, Cooper is charged with Voluntary Manslaughter, twelve counts of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and a weapons charge, according to Wilson.

She also says that Cooper has four drug distribution charges pending.

Stevens was murdered in Dorchester County in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.