Keegan Cuts Down Tying Run Twice in 3-2 Dogs Win

Charleston, SC- Charleston RiverDogs catcher Dominic Keegan threw out the tying run attempting to steal second base to end both the eighth and ninth innings, helping secure a 3-2 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Delmarva put the tying run on base in each of the last four innings but could never pull even. The win was the RiverDogs third of the series and gives them an opportunity to collect their first series win of the year on Sunday.

All the offense the RiverDogs (16-22) needed was contained in the second inning. The bases were loaded on consecutive singles by Jhon Diaz, Christopher Barete and Santiago Millan. Julio Meza followed by drawing his first walk of the season to force in the first run. Chandler Simpson beat out an attempted double play in the next at-bat, collecting an RBI on his groundball to second. A balk by Delmarva starter Moises Chace allowed the final run of the inning to cross the plate as the RiverDogs jumped ahead 3-0. The home team mustered just one hit for the remainder of the game.

Fortunately, the pitching staff made it so that more offense was not required. Starter Jonny Cuevas worked a season-high 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits. The Shorebirds (19-17) scored their lone run against him in his final inning. Douglas Hodo opened that frame with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After a walk to Adam Crampton, Cuevas induced Angel Tejada into a 6-4-3 double play with a run scoring in the process.

Jeff Hakanson followed with 2.0 scoreless innings, despite allowing a pair of baserunners in each stanza. Four strikeouts helped him work around two walks and two hit batters.

In search of his first save of the season, Alex Cook took the mound in the eighth. A walk of Carter Young with one out came back to hurt when the shortstop stole second base and scored on Stiven Acevedo’s single to center. Keegan cut down Acevedo trying to take second shortly thereafter.

In the ninth, Crampton singled with one out, causing Delmarva to send pinch-hitter Samuel Basallo to the plate. Cook struck out the Carolina League RBI leader on three straight pitches for the second out. With Brayan Hernandez at the plate, Crampton attempted to steal second base, but Keegan unleashed another good throw to second and shortstop Ryan Spikes managed to catch Crampton’s foot as he dove into the base, ending the game.

Each side closed the game with five hits. Cooper Kinney was the only RiverDogs bat to collect multiple hits, finishing 2-4 with a double. Hodo also went 3-4 with a double for the Shorebirds.

Ballpark Fun

Saturday night marked the end of an era as the RiverDogs invited their fans to “TP” the ballpark one more time following the last out of the game. The promotion has occurred once per year during each of the last three seasons. The final edition, titled “Toilet Paper Night 3: the Final Wipe”, may have been the most visually impressive of the three. A majority of a crowd of over 5,000 fans stuck around and covered the ballpark in white paper. Players stuck around on the field to join in the fun.

The series finale is on the docket for Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. RHP Jake Christianson (1-0, 2.33) will start the final game for Charleston. Delmarva will hand the baseball to LHP Jared Beck (0-1, 5.01).

