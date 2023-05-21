Middle school winner representing South Carolina in ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Google has announced the winner who will represent South Carolina in its annual ‘Doodle for Google’ contest.

Every year since 2008, for the past 15 years, Google invites K-12 students to answer a prompt and holds a contest that gives them a chance to redesign the company’s logo.

This year Hillcrest Middle School student Haniyah Robinson is going against students from other states and United States territories for a chance to win the contest.

Robinson was selected for her artwork titled “Second Wonders of the World” which she entered into the 8-9 grade group.

“I drew animals because of all the biodiversity that often goes ignored by most people. However, I am extremely grateful for animals because of how unique they are,” said Hillcrest Middle School student Haniyah Robinson.

Four judges will select a national winner based on artistic merit, creativity, and the theme “I am grateful for…”.

The public is invited to help determine who will go on to become one of five national finalists, one of them will then go on to become the national winner.

People can cast their vote by clicking the link here.

The artist who wins will see their work on the Google homepage for a day, and receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and the winner’s school will receive a $50,000 technology grant.

