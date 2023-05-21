SC Lottery
Oceanside wins, Hanahan falls in State Championship Series openers

Southern Baseball
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Baseball - State Championship Series - Game 1

3-A

Clinton 17, Hanahan 3 - Just a day after playing 2 games in the Lower State finals, the Hawks drop game 1 of the State Championship series. Hanahan will need a win in Game 2 on Tuesday night at Clinton to force a deciding game 3.

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 1, Gray Collegiate 0 - The Landsharks win the series opener and will have a chance to win their 2nd straight state championship on Tuesday at The Shipyard.

