SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman tried to drown kittens in a bathtub, deputies say

Deputies say they determined that 45-year-old Rachel Denis Joseph had tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has been arrested after police said she was trying to drown kittens in a bathtub.

WKYT reports 45-year-old Rachel Denis Joseph was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to an arrest citation, deputies were called to a home in Laurel County for a domestic violence call Thursday night.

While deputies were talking to the people involved, they heard what sounded like multiple kittens crying next to a couch.

When they investigated, the deputies found kittens in a trash can and inside of a tied up plastic bag, according to the citation.

Officials said the kittens were soaking wet, and bars of soap were also found inside the bag with the kittens.

After further investigation, deputies said they determined Joseph had tried to drown the kittens in the bathtub.

Authorities say Joseph was charged with cruelty to animals and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of Westview Boulevard after a "small explosive device" was found.
Bomb squad removes ‘small explosive device’ found in Goose Creek
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
A mother and son are facing charges after what the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is calling...
Mother and son arrested after Berkeley Co. pursuit caught on camera
Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
City officials said although the problem is improving, officials say a few dealerships on...
Several dealerships ‘not complying’ with crackdown on illegally parked auto carriers

Latest News

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, stands ready for launch to the...
LIVE: SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Debt ceiling talks to resume as Biden, McCarthy prepare to meet Monday to resolve standoff
President Biden's grim warning on debt ceiling talks overshadows his gains at G7 Summit and...
Debt ceiling deadline overshadows Biden's G-7 gains
Police say inmate Norman K. Wolfe has been caught and arrested after escaping from a transport...
Inmate who escaped transport vehicle in Kentucky caught after two-day search
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces