SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed in a Dorchester County single-vehicle crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says the crash happened at 9:37 a.m. when the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Sedan was traveling West on Dorchester Road near Brandywine Drive and went off the road to the right, hitting a concrete wall.

The driver was taken to Summerville Medical by EMS when they were then pronounced dead, according to Ridgeway.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Highway patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of Westview Boulevard after a "small explosive device" was found.
Bomb squad removes ‘small explosive device’ found in Goose Creek
Jonesboro woman plans to move after finding seven opossums in her home
Woman says she’s moving after finding several opossums in her house
A mother and son are facing charges after what the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is calling...
Mother and son arrested after Berkeley Co. pursuit caught on camera
Justin Michael McGee, 45, is charged with first-degree domestic violence and second-degree...
Lowcountry lawyer facing felony domestic violence, burglary charges
City officials said although the problem is improving, officials say a few dealerships on...
Several dealerships ‘not complying’ with crackdown on illegally parked auto carriers

Latest News

Filipino Community Center President Roger Viduya said there are about 12,000 Filipinos who live...
Philippine Consulate visits N. Charleston to help locals with legal documents
Tyquan Denard Cooper is found guilty in connection to a 2019 shooting in North Charleston.
Judge sentences man in 2019 North Charleston shooting
Police are on the scene of Westview Boulevard after a "small explosive device" was found.
Bomb squad removes ‘small explosive device’ found in Goose Creek
VIDEO: Sen. Tim Scott files paperwork to enter 2024 presidential race