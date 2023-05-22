1 killed in a Dorchester County single-vehicle crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says the crash happened at 9:37 a.m. when the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Sedan was traveling West on Dorchester Road near Brandywine Drive and went off the road to the right, hitting a concrete wall.

The driver was taken to Summerville Medical by EMS when they were then pronounced dead, according to Ridgeway.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Highway patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.