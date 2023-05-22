SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed in Orangeburg County crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a Saturday night crash in Orangeburg.

Master Trooper Brandon J. Bolt says the crash happened at 8:40 p.m. on US Highway 321 when the driver of a 2006 Chrysler 300 ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Bolt says the driver died in the crash and was the only person inside the vehicle.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

The Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of Westview Boulevard after a "small explosive device" was found.
Bomb squad removes ‘small explosive device’ found in Goose Creek
Michael Burham was last seen wearing these clothes pictured on the right.
N. Charleston Police looking for kidnapping suspect
Tyquan Denard Cooper is found guilty in connection to a 2019 shooting in North Charleston.
Judge sentences man in 2019 North Charleston shooting
City officials said although the problem is improving, officials say a few dealerships on...
Several dealerships ‘not complying’ with crackdown on illegally parked auto carriers
A mother and son are facing charges after what the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is calling...
Mother and son arrested after Berkeley Co. pursuit caught on camera

Latest News

A man was arrested after authorities received reports of a 'domestic disturbance' in Johns...
Man arrested in connection to ‘domestic disturbance’
A judge has denied the request from Parker’s Corporation that asks to be dropped from a...
Judge denies Parker’s request for summary judgment in Mallory Beach lawsuit
VIDEO: Philippine Consulate visits N. Charleston to help locals with legal documents
VIDEO: Judge denies Parker’s request for summary judgment in Mallory Beach lawsuit