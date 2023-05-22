1 killed in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a Saturday night crash in Orangeburg.

Master Trooper Brandon J. Bolt says the crash happened at 8:40 p.m. on US Highway 321 when the driver of a 2006 Chrysler 300 ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Bolt says the driver died in the crash and was the only person inside the vehicle.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash.

The Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

