Daniel Island bridge replacement could include widening, pedestrian access

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will be voting Monday and Tuesday night on the approval of a $2 million replacement bridge on Daniel Island.

The Beresford Creek Bridge is one of the only two ways to get onto Daniel Island, but officials say the bridge is in need of demolition and replacement after years of use.

The final approval of the project from the city council would include adding a pedestrian and bike lane since the current bridge is very narrow.

Charleston City Councilman Boyd Gregg has been pushing for approval of the project to reduce dangerous traffic conditions on the bridge.

“More than anything, right now, I’d say pedestrian access,” Gregg says. “There’s not a really safe path for pedestrians cross or bikers to cross; the new bridge will have much improved pedestrian access.”

The bridge experienced damage to its infrastructure about three years ago, forcing load limits on the bridge for heavy trucks.

More recently, fire vehicles and ambulances are no longer to access the island from the bridge due to its current condition.

City of Charleston Director of Public Service Tom O’Brien says the bridge was built in the 90s, and it used to be the only way to access Daniel Island before Interstate 526 provided another entry point.

“Obviously with all the development with the homes and the town center, traffic has increased,” O’Brien says. “The bridge we will be replacing it with will be a very solid bridge and will provide great access for the people.”

Daniel Island is also working on another project to build a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Nowell Creek.

“I think it shows the city’s commitment to provide these passages and safe ways to allow for pedestrians and bicycles to use the city,” O’Brien says.

Both O’Brien and Gregg are pushing for the project to finish before the next school year.

“There’s a significant amount of school traffic on this road, particularly for those traveling up with Phillip Simmons High School,” Gregg says. “We really wanted to try to get this done as much as we could during the summer to try to alleviate some of that school traffic and take advantage of school being out.”

In efforts to address traffic concerns, the city will be holding a meeting in the next month to explain the entire construction process and answer questions from nearby homeowners.

The project will be voted on at Monday night’s Public Works and Utilities Commission meeting and Tuesday’s city council meeting.

