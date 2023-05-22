Deputies arrest man accused of stealing $10K from elderly homeowner’s safe

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 73-year-old man is facing charges after the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says he took more than $10,000 from an elderly person.

Patrick J. Gorman, 73, of North Augusta, is charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more.

Deputies were called to Long Branch Road in the Greeleyville area Friday for a report of a larceny.

Documents state Gorman and another person showed up to a victim’s home and offered to do roofing work. Once they were finished, the second suspect “lured the elderly victim” to the back of the residence while Gorman entered the home without consent. Gorman took more than $10,000 from the victim’s safe, documents state.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gorman during a traffic stop shortly after the burglary. Authorities say the second suspect was not with him.

Gorman was arrested and booked at the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say more charges are expected.

