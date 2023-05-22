Deputies: Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in the 2700 block of South Oakridge Circle around 2:20 a.m. Monday.

A woman shot at the home was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

No arrests have been made. Deputies said they are working to locate a suspect.

