Deputies: Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot early Monday...
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot early Monday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in the 2700 block of South Oakridge Circle around 2:20 a.m. Monday.

A woman shot at the home was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

No arrests have been made. Deputies said they are working to locate a suspect.

